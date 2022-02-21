The Cooper Cougars are back in the Class 5A playoffs as the District 4-5A champions.

The Cougars are really playing well, as they head into the postseason.

They closed the year with three straight wins and are playing their best basketball of the season.

Head coach Bryan Conover said, “Yeah, it’s big for us to be peaking at the right time. We played well the last week or so. Everything we want to accomplish is still right here in front of us. All we’ve got to do is go out and win one game. We’ve got a great group of kids and parents. The faculty and the administration here at Cooper are so supportive. That just really makes you feel good. The overall carrying involved it just really goes a long way, I think.”

Cooper is set to take on Canyon Randall for the bi-district championship.

The game is in Post on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.