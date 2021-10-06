The Cougars defense is coming around and wreaking havoc

The Cooper Cougars are ready to return to the field after their open date.

The Cougars defense has had it’s ups and downs this season.

They gave up 14 points to a good Abilene High offense, and later, they gave up 33 to Justin Northwest.

Prior to the open week, it looked like the Cougars defense found themselves, again.

They were all over the Granbury quarterback, recovered three fumbles, and picked off a pass.

Their performance, as a group, is something the Cougars strive for every week.

Darrius Sherrod said, “It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling to go out there with the whole team playing for each other and with each other for 48 minutes in that ball game. It was amazing. The feeling, the crowd was a whole other level of feeling.”

Jacob Deax said, “When we are doing everything right, it looks like that. It makes the game go faster. It makes it go easy. It makes it feel like there is a weight lifted off your shoulders. Normally, there’s a certain weight to try and pick every one up to that level. Once we are all out there working together, it’s something amazing.”

Can they keep it rolling?

That’s the real question.

Fort Worth Arlington Heights is next for Cooper at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.