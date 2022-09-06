The Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to play again this week after a great Crosstown Showdown last week.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team is trying to recover from a loss in the Showdown for the first time since 2018.

Cooper led the game most of the way, but gave up a late touchdown to the Eagles.

The Cougars didn’t get the victory, but Roan says there are some good things that came out of the contest with Abilene High.

Roan said, “Opening drive of the game I thought we came out firing and starting fast, and that’s something we can build on. I was real pleased with our opening drive, and our execution on it and some things that we continue to do, and we’ve got to be more consistent during the game. I thought our defense went out and responded to sudden change. We put ourselves in good position to get some stops and give the ball back to our offense, getting fourth down stops, and I thought we got some fourth down stops and cleaned some stuff up, a little bit, special teams wise. I thought we did some good things. We just have got to be more consistent. Consistency is one of the things that got to us.”

The Cougars continue the quest for win number one on the season on Friday night.

They take on San Angelo Central for the first time since 2012 at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.