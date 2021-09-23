The Eagles can’t wait to get play started in the Little Southwest Conference

The Abilene High Eagles are on the verge of starting play in the Little Southwest Conference.

The Eagles are on a hot streak with two consecutive wins and a 2-2 record, but it’s time for the games that count for head coach Mike Fullen’s teams.

Fullen talked about how special he thinks District 2-6A is to Texas high school football, so he’s excited to go.

The players say they are feeding off of Fullen’s excitement.

Abel Ramirez says, “He always gives us a lot of energy, so it’s like, let’s go win it for him, you know? The energy he gives us, we want to match it with him, or mayeb even go higher than that.”

Noah Hatcher says, “Every team in this district is coached very well. Even if your record is 0-2, maybe, you can come in and beat the number one ranked. It’s just, everyone knows each other so well, everyone’s well coached. Our district is hard-nosed. We’re just flying to the ball, everyone’s playing fast. It’s a good district.”

This is one of the best match ups in the Little Southwest Conference.

Abilene High visits Odessa Permian.

The Eagles and the Panthers own 13 state championships between them.

They get their district opener started at 7 p.m.