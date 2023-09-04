ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs lost their second straight game of the season on Friday night.

The Bulldogs fell behind Lubbock Monterey 17-0 early in the game, and they never caught the Plainsmen.

The upside to the game is that the Bulldogs kept plugging away and never let down.

They outscored Monterey 21-17 in the final three quarters.

The Bulldogs fought to the final whistle, head coach Clay Martin was happy to see it.

He said, “I think there’s no question that we continued to play. We’ve got to learn to keep our composure a little bit when things are going bad early in the game. I was proud of the fact that we did respond. It just wasn’t in a very timely manner and put ourselves in a hole that was very difficult to climb out of. They kept playing throughout the game and really put us in a position for the second week in a row to to have a chance to put some things together to win the game and just couldn’t get it done.”

Wylie plays for win number one this week.

They are on the road for the first time, though.

The Bulldogs visit Lubbock Cooper up on the South Plains Friday night at 7 p.m.