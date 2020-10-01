The Hamlin defense is stifling opponents

The #2 Hamlin Pied Pipers are back to work this week after a Covid-19 cancellation.

The Pipers are proving to be very hard to score points against this year.

In four games, the Hamlin defense allowed a total of 18 points and three touchdowns.

They are an active bunch, and they love contact.

Ryne Lucas, Hamlin defensive coordinator, said, “We’ve got kids that are invested and have bought into what we are trying to teach them and coach them. It’s not so much that we have to hammer it into them. They want to do it. They’re spending extra time.”

Ethan Byerly said, “If you can make the other team not want the ball, that helps. If you’ve got all eleven guys wanting to hit the guy with the ball, he’s not going to have a very fun night.”

The defense gets tested this week. Windthorst are next and bring an offense that’s averaging 37 points a game this year.