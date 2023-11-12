The Cowboys’ 42-27 beatdown win clinched the program’s first outright American Southwest Conference Title since 2004.

HSU jumped out to a commanding 21-0 lead behind two Colton Marshall first-quarter touchdowns. Quarterback Gaylon Glynn threw for 297 yards and two long touchdown passes to receivers Tailon Garrett and K.J. Peoples. In fact, Garrett completed the game with a season-high 135 yards.

The Cowboy defense played just as dominant. Mekhi Coleman led with five tackles; meanwhile, Brock Bujnoch and Jaymarcus Wilson each caught an interception.

Hardin-Simmons capped off the regular season 9-1 with an undefeated 6-0 conference record. The Cowboys play in the NCAA Division III playoffs next Saturday.