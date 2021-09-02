The Hart era is off to a good start in Stamford

The Stamford Bulldogs started the 2021 season on a great note.

They beat Hamlin for Britt Hart’s first win as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Hart took over for seven-year head coach Ronnie Casey last spring.

A new coach comes in and changes things, and it’s the first major overhaul in Stamford since 2006.

Week 1 was a good start and pretty good indicator the changes are working.

Dylan Faulks says, “I think it was really big that we came out with a win, especially with all the changes we made this year and kind of a lot of uncertainty about how everything was going to work out. I think a win was the biggest confidence boost that we needed, especially starting our season.”

Kolbie Proffitt says, “Last year I mean, we had our struggles, but this year we’ve gotten everything fine tuned and it’s a new defense, so we’re more spread out that last year. We let people know real quick, early in the game, they try to do something, we’ve already got it covered. We’re already thought of it, and we’ve already got a game plan for it.”

Stamford stays at home for Week 2 against Roscoe.

That game gets started at 7:30 p.m.