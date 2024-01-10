Every season brings a different roster. So far in Matt Brackett’s seventh year as head coach of Hardin-Simmons men’s basketball, the Cowboys are 6-0 at home and 5-0 in the American Southwest Conference.

Matt Brackett said, “Well, we’re defending very well. We’re defending, we’re rebounding very well, we’re taking care of the ball, and I think those three things, to gain more possesions, they’ve done a really good job of doing that. We were in some tough situations throughout the season, but guys have just found a way to get a win.”

Another reason for the success is the valued contributions from seniors Will Bartoszek and Austin Brewer.

Will Bartoszek said, “I think our leadership me and Austin have take control of this team, and (we try to loosen it up and have fun as these freshman come in to know what do do in our program and have fun in our program as well.”

Austin Brewer said, “We’re a totally different team then we were last year. We only had like a couple returners, and we’ve had some freshman bigs step up, some freshman guard play, and some transfers come in. It’s been really awesome.

The Cowboys play four straight conference home games, and they’re excited about the opportunity.

Austin Brewer continued, “Man we have a really great home atmosphere. I think we’re leading the ASC in attendance pretty much every year. We just got a great fanbase.

But a well-coached team only focuses on the next task ahead.

Matt Brackett said, “Man it’s going to be tough. Four really good teams coming in the next two weeks. You know, we’re not really thinking ahead, we’re just thinking about Thursday, Mary-Hardin Baylor, that’s next on our schedule so. That’s really what we’re concerned about right now, but we know we have a tough task ahead of us. Our league is really good.

The HSU men and women are at home on Thursday against Mary Hardin-Baylor. The women tip at 5:30 p.m., and the men are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.