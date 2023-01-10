The road to the conference tournament is underway for defending champion Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls and looking for their first back-to-back ASC Title since 2004.

Natasha Blizzard said, “Yes I think it’s gonna be an advantage. Last year was all of our’s first appearance in the National Tournament. So, now having that on our records is gonna help us to go a little further this year.”

And loaded with an experienced senior heavy team.

Parris Parmer said, “Oh yeah, absolutely. I know having a veteran team is really helpful cause we know what we’re capable of, like you said last year it didn’t really turn out the way we wanted it to and it’s just fueling our fire and know what to expect now and we’re ready to fight this year.”

They won their first three and now riding a nine-game winning streak and undefeated in the American Southwest Conference. They don’t think they’ve played their best basketball yet.

Parmer added, “Not at all.”

She’Ray Wilson said, “Shots, ball-handling, stuff like that. We still have more to do. There’s always more to do.”

Samantha Tatum said, “I mean I feel like we’re playing some really good basketball, but I don’t think we’ve reached our full potential.”

Kendra Hassell said, “I hope not, I hope we’re peaking at the very end. Well actually I’ve always heard you never really wanna peak, you wanna continue to climb as you go through the season. We wanna play our very best basketball at the end of the year, I think we’re in a good spot right now because we have continued to grow.”

The West Division is scheduled to host the tournament this season and the Cowgirls expect to host it at Mabee Athletic Complex with the success they’re having right now.

Hallie Edmondson said, “We have so much left, and I feel like someone was talking about senior night the other night and how senior night could be our last night here. That’s only three games away. I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s our last game here I know we’re gonna play here again.’ We’re gonna host a conference tournament and hopefully we host a national tournament too, but I just know that’s not gonna be our last game.”

The Cowgirls continue the American Southwest Conference schedule on Wednesday with a road game in Belton against Mary Hardin-Baylor.