The Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls first trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament ended in the first round on Friday night at the Mabee Complex.

Trinity came to Abilene and handed the Cowgirls a 61-57 loss.

Trinity jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but HSU outscored Tigers 16-6 in the second quarter to pull even at 27 by halftime.

The two teams went back and forth in the second half and were tied at 50 with 2:55 left in the game. The Tigers took the lead for good on a lay up by Maggie Shipley and outscored the Cowgirls 11-7 down the stretch for the win.

Hallie Edmondson led the way for HSU with 18 points with four three-pointers. Kiki Gonzales was next with 10 points for the Cowgirls

Cowgirls head coach Kendra Hassell said, “I think our home crowd rattled us just a little bit. So intense and exciting at first. But we fought back, everytime they threw something at us we fought back and we had chances at the end of the game. Just shots fell a little bit short or one rebound too many for them or something like that. And that’s just basketball.”

HSU finishes the 2021-22 campaign with a 21-5 record, and they are the American Southwest Conference champions.