The impact of sports in 2020

On January 1st of 2021, we get a chance to start over.

This year the sports world was shook in January with some painful news that ultimately foreshadowed a rather dark next 11 months.

January 26th of 2020, former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 in a nine-passenger helicopter crash in Calabasas, California with his 13-year old daughter Gianna. It was a loss that sent shockwaves across the entire country.

On February 2nd, the country picked up where it left off, watching former Texas Tech star Patrick Mahomes shine bright on the biggest stage, taking down the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

That month, COVID-19 got it’s official name, made its way to the United States, and the virus was declared as a global pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 11th sports died.

The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were forced to cancel their game once Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Cancellations were thrown out left and right across all sports leagues, including the NCAA Tournament, where the ACU Men and Women were primed to make a run at for the second consecutive year.

Dusty Baker and Max Preston responded by starting the Sanitizer Series.

For 13 weeks Baker and Preston competed in socially distanced competition.

Baker would go on to win the series 7-6.

In Week 5 of the NFL season, Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome season-ending ankle injury.

Slowly but surely, high school sports made their way back with classes 6A and 5A starting a month later in football than classes 4A through A.

The NBA was back and successfully played in a bubble with the Los Angeles Lakers winning in a year that hit their franchise the hardest.

The path to the World Series title went through Arlington in a bubble at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers.

Texas native Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers that would go on to win the title for the first time in 32 years.

It was at AT&T Stadium that the Jim Ned Indians made history by winning their first state title in school history, taking down Hallettsville 29-28 after a successful two-point conversion in overtime.