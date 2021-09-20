The Jim Ned Indians still have work to do after 4-0 start

The Jim Ned Indians are still undefeated for the 2021 season.

They were pushed for the first time this season by the Cisco Loboes, but they ended up getting the victory.

It’s never a bad thing to win football games, but head coach Matt Fanning did have some critiques for the defending state champions.

Oddly enough, the big plays are on the list of things Fanning is concerned about.

Fanning said, “We need to be more efficient with the football. We’ve been playing teams where we’ve been making big plays over and over again, and that’s not really what happens when we get into the playoffs, and we play big district ball games. We are a ball control offense. We can’t get behind the sticks and make mistakes. We’ve got to address some play-action issues in our pass coverage. We can’t make emotional decisions that hurt our football team. We did that a couple of times tonight.”

The Indians are headed north to take on Snyder at Tiger Stadium.

Both teams are 4-0 this year.

It looks like it’s going to be a good one.