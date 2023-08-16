BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – A new era is underway in Brownwood at Howard Payne University.

New head coach Kevin Bachtel takes over for his brother, and he inherits a team that is picked to have the best chance to knock off HSU or Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The Jackets won seven games last year, so Bachtel isn’t expected to rebuild. He is expected to continue to build on the recent success.

That said, even a good team starts at the beginning when the season starts.

Kevin Bachtel said, “One is conditioning. We want to make sure that we are on top of them taking care of their bodies, obviously. Just trying to get them in shape. Trying to teach them fundametals and throw and catch the football. Those are huge things in the game. That is our focus and has been from day one.”

The Jackets are faced with a long road trip to get the new season started.

They are headed to Oregon to take on George Fox. The game is Saturday, September 2, at 6 p.m.