The Cooper Cougars return to the field on Friday night after falls to Wichita Falls by 30 point.

The Cougars struggled to slow down the Raiders offense. The score makes it look like they were way off all night long.

Head coach Aaron Roan says mistakes were made during the game, and he knows how to prevent that from happening, again.

Roan said, “Line up correctly and do what we are supposed to do. (We need) consistency in execution. Maybe that’s it. The margin for error is so small when you give some teams opportunities, and you are a hair off here or there it’s exposed.”

Cooper is back at home for the first time in 28 days on Friday night.

They host Amarillo Palo Duro at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.