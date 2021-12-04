The May Tigers advance to the Class 1A state championship with an outstanding finish over Abbott, 50-48

The May Tigers faced the Abbott Panthers in Dublin tonight.

May came out in the game explosive on offense averaging six plays on each scoring drive.

Several defensive stops to Abbott’s superb offense led to scoring drives for May.

The Tigers led the entire game all the way to the end.

The May Tigers defeated the Abbott Panthers in outstanding fashion 50-48.

May has now defeated the number 2, 3 and 4 ranked teams in the playoffs to get to where they are now.

May will take on the Westbrook Wildcats December 15th in Jerry’s World (AT&T Stadium) at 11 a.m.