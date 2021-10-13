The McMurry War Hawks are excited to restart the season

The McMurry War Hawks are getting back to work this week after their open date.

Head coach Jordan Neal and his team are 1-3 in American Southwest Conference play, so they are just trying to get things turned around this season.

The break in the season came at a good time, and coach Neal is looking forward to restarting the season.

Neal said, “With a bye in the middle of the year like that, it’s almost like it’s the beginning of another season. So, we’re just trying to get back to basics and get back to basics and get back to what we know, get into our groove.”

Coryell Fillmore said, “Like I said, coach put together a great game plan, and if everybody just does, you know, what we’ve been in practice all week, you know, I think we’ll be just fine.”

Reagan Sullivan said, “Focus on Saturday, and do what we got to do to have every guy on the offensive side of the ball prepared to play our best game.”

McMurry hosts Austin College for Homecoming on Saturday.

They get the game started at 1 p.m.