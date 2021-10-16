The McMurry Warhawks win conference opener against Austin College, 48-13

The McMurry Warhawks are coming off their open week into conference play opener against the Austin College Kangaroos.
In the first quarter, Dexter Wyble hits Xavier Williams wide open, finding a hole over the middle, gets the touchdown.
Then McMurry goes for two, Wyble finds Kristopher Martin for a perfect lob over defender at the back of the endzone, 8-0 MCM.
Next MCM possession, Wyble zips it to Kristopher Martin again, this one for six points, the two-point conversion is good on the next play. McMurry now up 16-0 on Austin College.
First play of the second quarter, Darrin Boston punt return for a touchdown. MCM goes for a two-point conversion again and gets it, leading 24-0 early in the second quarter.
The Warhawks get the win 48-13 over the Kangaroos.
McMurry is on the road next week to face the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs.
Other Div. III. Scores:
Hardin-Simmons 34
East Texas Baptist 0
Howard Payne 21
Southwestern 17