The McMurry Warhawks win conference opener against Austin College, 48-13

The McMurry Warhawks are coming off their open week into conference play opener against the Austin College Kangaroos.

In the first quarter, Dexter Wyble hits Xavier Williams wide open, finding a hole over the middle, gets the touchdown.

Then McMurry goes for two, Wyble finds Kristopher Martin for a perfect lob over defender at the back of the endzone, 8-0 MCM.

Next MCM possession, Wyble zips it to Kristopher Martin again, this one for six points, the two-point conversion is good on the next play. McMurry now up 16-0 on Austin College.

First play of the second quarter, Darrin Boston punt return for a touchdown. MCM goes for a two-point conversion again and gets it, leading 24-0 early in the second quarter.

The Warhawks get the win 48-13 over the Kangaroos.

McMurry is on the road next week to face the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs.

Other Div. III. Scores:

Hardin-Simmons 34

East Texas Baptist 0

Howard Payne 21

Southwestern 17