The McMurry Warhawks win conference opener against Austin College, 48-13

BCH Sports

by: Ravin Ray

Posted: / Updated:

The McMurry Warhawks are coming off their open week into conference play opener against the Austin College Kangaroos.

In the first quarter, Dexter Wyble hits Xavier Williams wide open, finding a hole over the middle, gets the touchdown.

Then McMurry goes for two, Wyble finds Kristopher Martin for a perfect lob over defender at the back of the endzone, 8-0 MCM.

Next MCM possession, Wyble zips it to Kristopher Martin again, this one for six points, the two-point conversion is good on the next play. McMurry now up 16-0 on Austin College.

First play of the second quarter, Darrin Boston punt return for a touchdown. MCM goes for a two-point conversion again and gets it, leading 24-0 early in the second quarter.

The Warhawks get the win 48-13 over the Kangaroos.

McMurry is on the road next week to face the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs.

Other Div. III. Scores:

Hardin-Simmons 34
East Texas Baptist 0

Howard Payne 21
Southwestern 17

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

BCH Sports

Trending stories