The North remains unbeaten with 6-5 victory

Video

June 7, 2019 - Heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, it looked like the South All-Stars were going to win for the first time in the Big Country FCA All-Star baseball game, but it didn't work out that way.

The North scored a pair of runs on back to back hits to come away with the victory.

The final and game-winning hit was by Jared Woods. It drove in one run to give the North All-Stars a 6-5 victory.

The North is now 4-0-1 in the five games played in the FCA All-Star Festival.

The Festival continues on Saturday. The boys and girls basketball games are in Brownwood at the Brownwood Coliseum at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can watch those games live on Bigcountryhomepage.com.

Abilene is the host for the volleyball game at Wylie's Bulldog Gym at noon. That game is on Bigcountryhomepage.com, too.

The 20th Greathouse All-Star Classic football game is at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. KTAB-TV televises that game live for the 20th year in a row.

