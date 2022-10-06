After finishing last season 0-10, the Pied Pipers are seeing one of the biggest turn around in the Big Country.

“You know it was a hard year, I think our kids had been a custom to a certain amount of success,” said head coach Chris Evans.

“Last season it was a little bit harder because nobody had as much experience at the varsity level. So, this year we’ve gotten all that experience, so I think we’re able to compete at a higher level,” said senior Samuel McNeely.

The year, 2022 is going much better. Since their first loss of the season against Stamford, they’ve won 4 straight games and only given up 22 points.

“I think one of the big things we’ve learned is to work harder, focus up and just make sure we do our thing the way we’re supposed to do,” said senior Isaiac Stephens.

Second year head coach Chris Evans, credits the team’s progress to the growth they were able to create during off season.

“You can see them supporting each other and holding each other accountable, all those things that need to happen for our team to be successful. Then obviously on the field man it’s starting to come together. You see offense of line moving people around and running backs hitting holes and big things happening,” said coach Evans.

Stephens said, “I have trust in all my teammates, I think everybody trusts everybody and that’s good for us this year.”

The Pied Pipers are entering district play with a record of 4-1, and they plan to continue their improvement.

“It is all about us getting better, we can’t control Albany, Roscoe, Cross Plains, Miles, or TLCA, but who we can control is our self on a day in day out basis. And if we do that the rest of it will take care of itself,” said coach Evans.

McNeely said, “Our goal is to keep rolling through district and make the playoffs.”