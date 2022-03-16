Spring Training is underway in Major League Baseball.

The Texas Rangers are looking forward to getting the new season underway.

They took some big steps forward, as far as their roster is concerned, in the offseason with addition of infielders Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and pitcher Jon Gray.

The Rangers were aggressive, but manager Chris Woodward says the field is the proving ground.

Woodward said, “I was excited. We had a lot of momentum as an organization. We made a lot of those hires and signings. Just the direction of the organization, I think we are all pretty excited about. Listen, we’ve got to go out there and prove it. We have done nothing, yet. We haven’t won a game, yet. It’s exciting, but at the same time, we want to use our momentum. We want to create that belief in that club house. We want those guys to feed off that positive energy we have right now.”

The official schedule for the 2022 season was released on Wednesday.

The Rangers open on the road against Seattle on April 8th.

The first home game is April 11 against Colorado.