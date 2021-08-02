The Russell Lucas era is underway in Sweetwater

The Sweetwater Mustangs are heading into the 2021 season with a new head coach, and a new coaching staff, but the goal of making a deep playoff run is still the same. Early on Head Coach Russell Lucas believes it’s important for him and his staff to pay the foundation for trust and accountability.

Russell Lucas says. “It is difficult when everything’s new. Theyt’re new to me, I’m new to them. All of our coaching staff, we have a huge turnover on our coaching staff so everyone’s got some new stuff going on. We’re just trying to just build relationships, build some trust between players and coaches.”

After a long offseason the Mustangs are ready to get back on the field, especially the seniors who are doing everything they can to enjoy every moment.

Leo Hosley says, “It’s so exciting you know? Couldn’t wait today. Couldn’t sleep last night. First day of practice, last first day of practice

Sweetwater has had a history of being explosive on offense, but this new coaching staff plans to place a heavy emphasis on both sides of the ball, and encourge everyone on the roster to play both ways.

Lucas says. “It’s up to us as a coaching staff to make sure we get those guys in the right positions to be able to get them the ball so they can make plays and do what they do.”

Hosley says, “Coach Lucas likes to throw the football, so I’m super excited. Me and Harry are going to try and air it out. Get as many points as possible.”

Eric Martinez says, “I’m loving it. Him and all the other coaches that are coming in and them talking to us and making us go through practices and stuff like, I’m already looking forward to the season. I know what we has coming in and the other ones, is going to be great for us and Sweetwater in general.”

Through hard work and determination Head Coach Russell Lucas plans to carry over his winning tradition from his time in Hamlin, while at the same time playing a tough style of football he believes will represent the best parts of the Sweetwater community.

Harrison Foster says, “Never, never stop playing. Even if you’re down always give it 100%.

Russell Lucas says. “Early on we just want to make sure we can get a snap and then hopefully we can make a first down. So that’s where we’re at right now. If we can get a snap and make a first down we’ll gonna work from their.”

Lucas and the Mustangs open 2021 in Stephenville on August 27.