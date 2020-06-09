The Sanitizer Series is tied at 6 heading to finale

The Sanitizer Series is all tied up at 6 after twelve crueling weeks of competition between Dusty and Max.

Dusty dominated in Mario Cart to prevent Max from the clinching the coveted Sanitizer Series championship on Sunday.

It’s the second week in a row Dusty was able to hold off elimination.

The Sanitizer Series is a great competition, but most importantly, it’s helped fill the void the lack of sports has left.

Baker said, “It allowed us to get it off our mind that sports were not happening and for us to try to find a different alley, a different way to maneuver and to make this work. To see the reaction has been a blessing. I am kind of bummed, and it’s been really fun competing with Max and seeing what other people are saying about this.”

Preston said, “‘Hey bring home a camera and bring home a tripod, and we’re going to play Madden at my apartment and put it on TV.’ I was so excited. That’s how the Sanitizer Series got started. I couldn’t imagine a better idea than that. This has really gotten me through quarantine and entertained a lot of people.”

The Series champion is going to be crowned next Sunday.

Max and Dusty meet in Madden one more time.

Dusty beat Max in Madden in Week 1 to kick off the Sanitizer Series.