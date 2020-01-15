DISH

The search for new Wylie head coach is underway

Who is going to replace Hugh Sandifer as the head football coach and athletic director?

Well, the process to pick his replacement is officially underway.

The school plans to open the job to applicants for ten days. That started on Tuesday.

They hope to have their new coach announced by the end of the month.

Defensive coordinator and head baseball coach Clay Martin is one of the names that’s been thrown around to replace Sandifer.

Martin’s been the defensive coordinator since the 2000 season.

The new coach takes the place of an icon at the school. Sandifer won 285 games and a state championship in 34 years as the head coach.

