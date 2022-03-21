The Stamford softball team is looking to pick up right where they left off after winning the Class 2A State Championship last year.

When you combined the confidence that comes from winning a state title, and the fact that most of the starters from that team are back for another run this year, you get a team that can truly believes the sky’s the limit.

Shandlee Mueller said, “I think it just gives us a big like pep in our step and just know what we’re capable of. Just knowing that we’re back with pretty much the game team allows us to go in with that confidence in knowing that we can win.”

Citlaly Gutierrez added, “I think it gave us the mindset that we can definitely do it again and that’s like a big goal of ours this year, is to make it back and win it again.”

More often than not, being the top dog invites more competition. With all their recent success, the Lady Bulldogs say it feels like there’s a target on their back.

Savana Gonzales, said “We’re working more as a team because we know that teams are coming after us, so it makes us work harder, putting more work in.”

Shandlee Mueller added, “People do look forward to playing us, and then if they ever do beat us, they get really excited and go crazy.”

Head Coach Cynthia Herrera said, “It doesn’t matter if it’s a 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, I mean just knowing that you are a 2A team you definitely have and “X” on your back and we can feel it.”

Senior pitcher and University of Texas commit Citlaly Gutierrez has been a dominant force for the Lady Bulldogs throughout her high school career. and she says she’s doing everything she can to capitalize on her final season with Stamford.

Citlaly Gutierrez said, “Definitely want to make it one of the most momorable seasons ever, mainly because I’ve played with probably all of these girls since I was in elementary. Just getting to do it with them, maybe even winning state would make it even more special.”

The Lady Bulldogs continue district play on Tuesday against Hawley.