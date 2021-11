The Sweetwater Mustangs took on the Aubrey Chaparrals this evening in Stephenville.

The game looked promising for Sweetwater after they recovered an onside kick and scored on that first possession.

The Sweetwater Mustangs couldn’t move the ball after their drive.

The Mustangs fall after Aubrey scored 42 straight points for the victory.

The first season of the Russell Lucas era in Sweetwater ends with an 8-4 record.