The ACU men are back in the Teague Center this week to close out the 2022 season.

The Western Athletic Conference covers about half of the United States, so the regular season involves a lot of travel.

That said, head coach Brette Tanner is happy his team is finishing off the long season at home.

Tanner said, “It’s good to look at the schedule and see that we get to finish here at Abilene. Two really good opponents that we are going to have to be ready for. We are excited to be here at home and on Saturday celebrate these seniors.”

The Wildcats take on Dixie State on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats enter the game with a 9-7 record in the Western Athletic Conference.