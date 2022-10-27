Things are turning around for the Rising Star Wildcats, as they’re ranked 9th in the state. The ‘cats are on fire this season and they are enjoying every minute of it.

“Every day one percent,” that’s the motto the Rising Star Wildcats live by this 2022 season.

It started with second year head coach Derek Stevens, who is leading the team in the right direction.

“They’re just a good group of kids and it’s crazy how good they are,” said coach Stevens.

In Class A football, the Wildcats lead with a 7-1 record, and are 1-0 in district play.

“They just play hard for us. It’s all mental, they take everything well. They trust and believe in everything we tell them, and they just give us everything they got,” said coach Stevens.

Rising Star is looking to continue excelling on the field, but most importantly, rewrite history.

“We’ve had a long history of losing and i was thinking that mindset would carry on with the people that’s been here as long as i have, but now that we have a winning mindset it’s something that we like and want to keep doing,” said Blake Wilson.

According to coach Stevens, all that was needed for the team was consistency.

“I saw the potential here before i even took this job, but these kids are just great and there’s no better place to be than Rising Star, Texas,” said coach Stevens.

“Hard work, dedication, great coach staff, all that put together makes a good team,” said Wilson.



Senior quarterback Jake Bell says he loves his team, but he feels for the former Wildcats that didn’t get a chance to experience this.

“This bond we have as a team is the best one, I’ve ever had. I’d love to have the chance to do it with some of the guys back then because some of them really worked hard and they deserved to have a chance and winning record,” said Jake Bell.

“We’ve seen the town kind of light up a little bit, we seen people coming out of the woodworks because you know everybody likes to be a part of a winning group,” said coach Stevens.

Up next, the Wildcats will face Panther Creek.