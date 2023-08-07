Monday was a big day for Class 5A and Class 6A schools around the state. They finally hit the field to start football practice for the new season.

The Abilene High Eagles are hoping to fly high this year.

Head coach Mike Fullen and his team are riding a three-year streak of playoff appearances.

This time of year, every team is undefeated and every team expects to go to the playoffs.

That said, Fullen knows the work has to get done for the postseason to even be in the conversation.

Fullen said, “Same they are every year, I mean first of all we wanna make sure we’re putting a good product on the field that our fans and our community and our school can be proud of. You know, we don’t look at the end goal, we know it’s there but what do we gotta do to get there and so it’s just a daily and weekly process, but ultimately the goal is to get yourself in the arena and the stands and state playoffs and win a district championship and a big goal for us to be practicing on Turkey Day.”

Thanksgiving football is the standard, and it’s always fun to talk about high school football that time of year.

The Eagles first test of the season comes in Odessa against the Permian Panthers on August 25.