The playoffs are here and the Wylie Bulldogs are looking to do some damage.

Wylie finished their district schedule with a 12-3 record, and all three of those losses came to the number one ranked Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

Since losing both games of their series against the Pirates a few weeks ago, the Bulldogs have been on fire, picking up four wins in a row, while averaging over 12 runs per game along the way.

Brooks Gay said, “After that Lubbock Cooper series, we kind of decided to treat every game like a playoff game, for the last two weeks.”

Grayson Bearden said, “We learned a lot over the course of the season, but I think in our three games against Lubbock Cooper, we saw what were really needed to work on, and of course he hit it hard these next weeks after the Lubbock Cooper series.”

Head Coach Grant Martin said, “It’s been a situation like this all year, that they’ve been able to respond, and we teach that. We tell them, we need to play pitch by pitch, inning by inning, at bat by at bat and they’ve done a great job with that, and of course, heading into the playoffs I think how you handle adversity is a big time deal.”

Brooks Gay said, “I think the culture and just the success in the past of this program can definitely push us to play as hard as we can, and it’s kind of something when you’re a little kid you look forward to. You want to be playing on that field. It’s really coll being out there and seeing all the little kids that you know are thinking the same thing you were, when you were that age.”

The Bulldogs are looking to carry their late season momentum into their first round series with Plainview.

Game 1 and Game 2 of that series are scheduled for Friday afternoon in Lamesa.