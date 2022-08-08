The Wylie Bullodgs and head coach Clay Martin start their fifth season in Class 5A Division II, and the hopes for this group are even higher this time around.

Like most seasons, Wylie only returns a couple of handfuls of returning starters. They return eight to be specific.

Monday was Day One of a long three weeks that lead to the first game of the season.

Martin wants his team to work every day and get better every day.

Martin said, “I think it’s a key throught out the year that you have to continue to improve. We’ve got some things that we’ve got to get everybody on the same page communication wise and being able to work together as a team. That’ll be the biggest key is how quickly do we develop a team? How quickly to we come together, and I think that’ll pay big dividends through out the season.”

Wylie is on the road to get the year started.

They open against Brownwood at Gordon Wood Stadium on August 26 at 7:30 p.m.