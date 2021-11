The Wylie Bulldogs girls basketball team punched their way to playing for 3rd place today in the Pug Parris Classic.

The Bulldogs trailed the entire game and turned up the heat in the fourth where they closed the margin within 12 points, the closest they were at game to Seminole.

Seminole’s offense was fast moving and the Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t keep up and close gaps beyond the arc.

Wylie loses 58-37 and gets fourth in the tournament.

Wylie plays North Crowley Tuesday at home at 1:30 p.m.