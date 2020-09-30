There was more good than not in Abilene High season opener

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars didn’t start the season they way they would’ve liked in Week 1. Cooper lost to Odessa Permian. Abilene High lost to Tascosa at home.

Interim head coach Jeff Rhoads Eagles fought Amarillo Tascosa to the very end, but they came up five points shy, 26-21.

The defense struggled to control the Rebels option offense and gave up 456 yards.

It wasn’t a great start, but there were plenty of positive things.

Rhoads said, “You said it David. You never want to glorify a loss, but I saw a spirit and a fight that never surrendered. During the game, you know in a big game, that feel when it’s back and forth. That’s always good for the kids to compete at that level. We saw some good things. I thought our kids did pretty well. What they did do was they got some stops and against a team like that it’s tough. They are very comfortable on the field. The big plays. They got us some turnovers when we needed it.”

The loss was Abilene High’s fifth straight season opening loss. Cooper is next.