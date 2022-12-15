The Albany Lions are the Class 2A Division II state champions after beating Mart on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.

The title is the school’s first since 1961, and the first in the Denney Faith era.

A state championship was the only thing that was missing from Faith’s resume before Wednesday. The win moved him into fifth place all-time in the state of Texas with 344 career wins. He is the all-time leader in wins at one school, too.

After the Lions beat Mart, Faith said the his players were playing for more than themselves saying, “This 2022 team has won a state championship and not only have they won this for themselves but they won it for a lot of other guys that have sacrifice and done everything that they could to get themselves in this kind of position and this group was able to get over the top.

Faith added, “I’m so proud of them, so glad for our community that wanted this so bad and can’t say enough good things about them. Growing up in a small town and playing football in a town like Albany, Texas and they’re passionate about the game, passionate about their kids, and it’s just awesome feeling.”

Faith is no longer the coach with the most wins without a state champion. His place in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame is in cement.