Thompson stepping up as signal caller for Cougars

Cooper came through with quite a victory in what was an absolute shootout Thursday. They came out on top 66-55 over the Azle Hornets. That win puts them in solid position to snag a district title.

Cooper obviously impressed on the offensive side of the ball as Noah Garcia became the all-time leading rusher for AISD in the first half, but the improvement of their signal caller Aidan Thompson has been a clutch key in the Cougars success.

He threw for a career high 294 yards Thursday and completed four touchdown passes to who seems to be his favorite target Bryan Spotwood.

Head coach Aaron Roan talked about the growth of his quarterback.

Aaron Roan said, “He’s stepped up tremendously, and he’s continued to build on last year. I’ve been real pleased with our seniors as a whole. He saw the blown coverage that they had, and we were able to get it snapped and get it to Spotwood uncovered for a touchdown. It’s good to see that he’s watching and seeing that sort of stuff. Offensively, we turned the ball over on the first possession. After that, they held us to one field goal. I was real pleased with how we scored, specifically touchdowns on the rest of the drives that they had.”

Cooper goes on the road Friday and faces Crowley for their final district game.