The Hawley Bearcats, Cisco Loboes, and Albany Lions are the final three teams from the Big Country remaining the Harris Ratings Top 10 this week.

Hawley enters the third round of the playoffs as the second ranked team in Class 2A Division I. The Bearcats are 12-0 and are preparing to take on Sonora in Big Spring on Friday.

Cisco moves up a spot to seventh in Class 2A Division I after beating the state-ranked Stratford Elks for the Area Championship. The 10-2 Loboes face New Deal in Colorado City this week.

Albany starts the third round as the third ranked team in the Class 2A Division II. The Lions are headed to San Angelo for their matchup with Wink. Wink is sixth in the Harris Ratings this week.

CLASS 2A DIV. I

2)Hawley(12-0)

7)Cisco(10-2)

CLASS 2A DIV. II

3)Albany(10-2)