The Big Country is represented by three school in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 10.

The Hawley Bearcats topped Sonora to advance to the Class 2A Division I regional final, but dropped from number two to number three this week. Tolar jumped up to number two this week.

Hawley meets Cisco in the fourth round. The Loboes are still ranked seventh this week. The Loboes made short work of New Deal to advance.

The Loboes and Hawley play on Friday at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Albany Lions jumped back up to number two this week in Class 2A Division II. Head coach Denney Faith’s team beat sixth ranked Wink to advance to this week’s regional final.

The Lions play Collinsville on Friday night in Mineral Wells at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A DIV. I

3)Hawley

7)Cisco

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Albany