ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs are putting the final touches on spring football practice this week.

One of the biggest questions at Wylie is,’Who is going to replace BCH Sports Player of the Year K.J. Long at quarterback?’

Three players are getting a chance this spring.

Junior Varsity quarterback Keagan Anderson, Hayden Wright, who played safety in 2022, and move in Bryant Ming.

It’s good to have competition, and the head coach likes his choices.

Clay Martin said, “I think we have excellent choices. It’s a great place to be in, to have numerous guys that you feel comfortable with and guys that are going to compete for that position through out the spring and moving into the fall. Yeah, competition is good everywhere. It’s going to make everybody better. Anytime you have a team that competition is the focal point and the thing that is driving everybody, you are going to get better as a team.”

Wylie practices two more times this week to finish off spring practice.

They get back to work on August 7 and open the 2023 season on the last weekend of August at home against Brownwood.