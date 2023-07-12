ABILENE – A couple of current Abilene Christian Wildcats were selected on the final day of Major League Baseball’s 2023 draft. A former Wildcat also was drafted and a fourth signed an undrafted free agent contract on Tuesday.

Tyler Morgan and Logan Britt were picked in the final seven rounds on Tuesday. Moments after the draft, Breck Eichelberger signed a free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.

“I’m very excited to see three of our players drafted this year, along with another one securing a free agent deal after the draft,” said ACU Head Baseball Coach Rick McCarty. “Each one of those guys gets to officially chase their dream of playing professional baseball, while beginning their climb and hopefully become a big leaguer. Each of them has a different story that brought them to ACU, but I don’t have any doubt that ACU has prepared them to take ownership of their careers as they move forward. Our goal is to win, but our mission is to develop men and make them better baseball players along the way, so I’m thankful that their respective major league organizations felt confident they will add value to their systems right away. We hope that they can earn their way to a major league team and share their ACU story on the biggest platform in our sport one day!”

Morgan, a junior right-handed pitcher from Flower Mound, was selected in the 14th round by San Diego Padres with the 431st pick. Britt, a junior outfielder from Fort Worth, went in the 17th round to the Los Angeles Angels who used the 504th pick.

Morgan pitched four seasons for the Wildcats, racking up 236 innings and a career 5.64 earned run average. He struck out 254 batters, including 94 over 79.1 innings in 2023.

“Tyler was one of the first players who committed to ACU when our staff arrived five years ago,” said McCarty. “He believed in a vision that we shared and will leave here with a championship ring, college degree, and an opportunity to play for the San Diego Padres. It was great to watch him progress and develop more and more each year within our program, both on and off the field. His competitiveness is infectious and will be a carrying tool for him in professional baseball. Some guys are allowed to walk down an easier path, Tyler had to work and earn each step of the way. He is very deserving of this opportunity, one I know he will make the most of!”

Britt hit .367 with 30 stolen bases and slugged .600 with 11 home runs, 10 doubles and three triples. He earned a spot on the WAC’s All-Defensive team.

“I’m so excited for Logan and his opportunity with the Angels,” McCarty said. “It did not take long for him to impact our program here at ACU after transferring last fall. He has been blessed with so much ability, he makes the game look very easy at times. To go with his tool set, his professionalism and consistency will allow him to be a fast climber. I don’t think anyone will be surprised if he is playing centerfield or pitching in the big leagues in the near future. I wish we would have had him for two or three years, but he absolutely made the most of his time here in Abilene and will leave a legacy in our program. I’m glad he is getting drafted as a Wildcat!”

Eichelberger, a senior pitcher from Ivins, Utah, played two seasons for ACU, fashioning a 7-3 record with a 4.22 earned run average and 77 strikeouts in 89.2 innings. He displayed the ability to hit 100+ with his fastball.

“The Padres feel like they added a future MLB contributor by taking Breck,” said McCarty. “As good as Breck was for us, he still has a long way to go to reach his ceiling, which is hard to say for someone who is 6-5, a natural strike thrower, and hit 100.2 this past season. He had some big-time performances over his two years here at ACU and was very steady for us down the stretch. He was a huge reason we were able to get to 35 wins again this spring. I’m excited to see how he progresses over the next few years in pro ball.”

Former Wildcat Riley Bauman was picked in the 13th round by the Angels.

“Riley wasn’t able to make an impact on the field this year due to injury, but it was great to see him get rewarded for the effort he put into this rehab.” Said McCarty. “He was a guy that developed during his time here. We recruited him knowing he was very athletic and once he added some strength/size he would have a chance to make a jump. He did that, going from 90-92 in his first fall to pitching at 95-98 this past spring after completing his rehab. It is great to see guys who work hard through rehab get rewarded.”

Other Wildcats are expected to sign minor league contracts later this summer.

“The MLB draft is another opportunity to track program growth,” said McCarty. “We want to be known for developing players at a high level and preparing them for professional baseball if that is what they are called to do. Having the most guys from our conference agree to terms in the draft allows us to see some growth in the region and within our league. I’m thankful for our staff and all of the time and effort they put into evaluating talent, but also developing the student-athlete when they arrive on campus. We want to grow into an elite baseball program, it takes both recruiting and developing at a high level to get there. I believe we have the right staff in place to continue to chase our goal of being one of the top faith-based institutions in the country! The 2023 draft was another step forward as a program.”