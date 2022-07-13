RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons had three players named as the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete for their sport by the American Southwest Conference.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and three affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.

Cody Harral, a punter from Ballinger, was named the award winner for football. He has 4.00 GPA as a biology/pre-med major. He was an all-ASC selection. He also plays on the Cowboy baseball team.

James Moore was a key part of the ASC champion tennis team. He earned all-ASC honors at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles. He has a 4.00 GPA in finance.

Mercy Mummert, a defender on the women’s soccer team, was a first-team all-ASC selection and was a COSIDA Academic All-District selection. She led the Cowgirl defense that allowed just nine goals on the year. Mummert posted a 4.00 GPA in Biology.