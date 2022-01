Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the UT Dallas basketball programs, both the HSU Men’s and Women’s games against UT Dallas on Saturday have been cancelled.

In addition to those cancellations, the HSU Women’s basketball game against LeTourneau on Thursday has been cancelled, due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the LeTourneau Women’s basketball program.

According to Hardin-Simmons University, there are no plans to reschedule these games at this time.