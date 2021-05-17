Three HSU Cowboys earn American Southwest Conference honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team had three players earn awards from the American Southwest Conference.

Junior Garrett Frazier earned second-team all-ASC as an outfielder. He led the conference with 20 doubles and hit .346 with six home runs and 28 runs driven in.

Freshman designated hitter was named to the third team after hitting .339 with three home runs and 31 RBIs.

Freshman Colin Ethridge, who played third base and in the outfield, was named honorable mention as a utility player.