Three McMurry War Hawks earn USC College Player Award of Distinction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches announced its 2020-21 College Player Award of Distinction recipients on Wednesday, naming Sky Reynolds, Ashland Hansen and Cindy Villasana to the list from McMurry University.

United Soccer Coaches is committed to extending opportunities for its college members to recognize their significant players and contributions to their programs. The new College Player Award of Distinction was established this spring for its member head coaches to submit deserving player based on one or more of the following criteria:

• Player has achieved quality performance on the field

• Represented the highest ideals of team leadership

• Exhibited quality character attributes including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game in general

• Made other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community

Reynolds became a back-to-back first team all-conference selection this season, scoring two goals and two assists for six points. She had a goal and assist in the season-opening win over Concordia Texas, while also scoring in a win over Howard Payne. As a forward, she’s played at least 60 minutes each game and at least 70 in all but one game.

Hansen earned an all-conference honorable mention for the second season in a row. She played and started seven games, missing only six minutes of action in those seven games to rank third on the team in minutes at 644. She had one assist in a win over Howard Payne and tallied at least one shot in the final four games.

Villasana led a stable of four goalkeepers with six starts and seven games played, allowing just 1.05 goals against on average. She had a team-best 16 saves for a .722 save percentage and recorded a season-opening shutout in a 3-0 win over Concordia-Texas.