Here are the highlights and scores from Thursday’s Texas High School Football Playoff action in the Area Championship round.

Class 4A:

Snyder 14

Graham 3

Class 3A:

#9 Abernathy 45

Ballinger 26

Class 2A:

#4 Albany 32

Olney 10

Santo 33

#8 Roscoe 12

Class 1A:

#1 May 84

#3 Jonesboro 55