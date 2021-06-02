Tigers credit change in approach for playoff run

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs are where the Anson Tigers would like to be next week, but Anson has to get through top-ranked New Deal to get there.

The Tigers hit a rough patch in the regular season and lost 4 games in district play.

Clearly, things are turned around, and the players credit a meeting they had after another loss to a district rival.

Mason Hagler says, “After our second loss to Albany we kind of sat down and kind of realized that baseball is supposed to be fun. It was almost liek a job for us andw e were taking it super intense, and we were just like, hey we gotta take a step back and realize that this sport is a fun sport and we’ve got to make it more fun to make in enjoyable. The more enjoyable it is, the better you’re probably going to be and you just got to lay back. We all know how to play baseball. We’ve all played since we were four or five and the mechanics are going to come and we’ve just got to quit worrying so much.”

Game 1 between Anson and New Deal is Thursday at 3 p.m.

Game 2 will start shortly after Game 1 goes final.

If they need to play Game 3, they play on Friday at noon.