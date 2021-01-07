Tigers snatch conference opener from War Hawks

MARSHALL, Texas – McMurry University Women’s Basketball opened the American Southwest Conference portion of the season against undefeated East Texas Baptist on Thursday, falling 67-33 in a defensive struggle in Marshall, Texas.

The War Hawks (0-4, 0-1 ASC) found many of the looks they wanted, but struggled to find the net shooting 10-54 from the field. Defensive, McMurry held ETBU 10 points below its season average.

With the win, ETBU moves to a 9-0 overall record and begin conference play at 1-0.

Sophomore Destiny Mathews and freshman Claire Headings led the team in scoring with eight points each, with Headings going 2-4 from downtown. Mathews and freshman Erin McNabb added six boards each.

The War Hawks continue their four-game on Saturday against LeTourneau. Tip-off from Solheim Arena in Longview, Texas is set for 1 p.m.