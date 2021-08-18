TLCA 6-Man Football looking to take major jump in 2021

The 6-Man team at Texas Charter Leadership Academy is also undergoing a few changes after a winless season in 2020.

TLCA went 0-8 last year, and there were only seven players on the whole team.

After seeing a great deal of growth this offseason they have the goal of playing 6-Man this year, and 11-Man next season.

First year Head Coach Jeremy Kirk is excited about the potential of his young team.

“You’ll see we will base a lot of our stuff out of 11-man offensive formations and defensive formations. That’s what I know. That’s what I’ve been around. That’s how I grew up. That’s how I’ve coached for the last ten years. With that being said, we are a six-man transitioning into the eleven-man phase,” said Coach Kirk.

“We are just thinking about what’s happening now. Next year, we all know it’s going to happen, so we just keep our plays basically eleven-man. When we go, we already have the plays, but we have more people on the field,” said Jonathan Kirk.

Coach Kirk added, “We had seven guys last year. I’ve got 21 out this year. That’s a big difference. I think these kids are buying in. I think our success on Friday against Ranger was huge for that, I think that’s going to continue on.”

TLCA has another scrimmage this Friday against Santa Anna, before opening the season against Lueders Avoca on August 27th.