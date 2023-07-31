Abilene TLCA’s second season playing 11-man football is underway.

The Eagles struggled to an 0-10 record, and were outmatched in most of their games.

Head coach Jeremy Kirk team took the field with 19 players in 2022. On Monday, they took the field with 48 players.

That is one of the big reasons TLCA expects to improve in 2023. Nine starters return on both sides of the ball is another reason.

More experience and more players should make for a better season for the Eagles.

Luke Miller said, “It’s nice to see that more kids are wanting to win with our program, and our coaches have done a wonderful job of telling these kids, ‘You can win win despite a rough season last year.'”

Jeremy Kirk said, “We’re going to have a bunch of experienced kids that, as freshman, started for us last year. They are sophomores so they got that year of experience. We have a few more seniors than we did last year, so that always helps.”

Miller added, “Based on our schedule, we could realistically get three to five wins, and if we play well and nobody gets hurt, we can surprise some teams in our district.”

Three victories would be a great achievement.

The Eagles are set to play their home games at McMurry this season. They get it started at Moore Stadium against Water Valley on August 24.