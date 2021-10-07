TLCA is basking in the glow of programs first victory

The TLCA Eagles did something on Saturday the football program had never done before.

They won a football game.

After 13 straight losses over two seasons, the Eagles beat Newman International Academy, 66-18.

Happy doesn’t really describe how the coaches and players feel about the victory.

Head coach Jeremy Kirk said, “I have several kids, we have seven, as a matter of fact, who have been 0-13 until that point on Saturday at 3 p.m. where we got to put up the 45-rule for the first time in school history. So, number one, that’s a bitter sweet moment for them. Just to see the light on their face and see the smiles and see the fans come out of the stands and congratulate the kids was awesome.”

Luke Miller said, “Oh, I was really excited, ma’am. It was, we had 13 straight losses, and this win really rejuvenated us, and my teammates and Chris Youngblood really helped out, and it was a really, really exciting day for us, and the school as a whole.”

Can they make it two in a row?

The Eagles start district with a road game in Blackwell next week.