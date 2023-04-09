The Wylie tennis team are looking forward to the regional meet coming up with a total of 10 players.

It’s one of the largest groups the team has seen in a while, winning district in every category expect boys single.

There’s a great camaraderie around the group and head coach Mark Hathorn couldn’t be more proud.

“You know to have this many is phenomenal,” said coach Hathorn. “It’s what I expected, I hoped that we could get a couple of our younger ones also qualified but it is a tough district. We’re going to go in expecting to do our best and we’ve put the work in. The one thing I stress with them all the time is that we just can’t beat ourselves. If somebody is better than us, then shake their hand and tell them great job, but let’s not beat ourselves. And if we do that and we go in with that mindset, I think we’re going to be pretty happy.”

The regional tournament is set to begin on Monday in Lubbock.

Good luck to all of our Big Country teams that will be competing.